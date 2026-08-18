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Home / Chandigarh / Notice to two Chandigarh cops over death of engineer

Notice to two Chandigarh cops over death of engineer

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A Chandigarh court has issued notices to two policemen at pre-cognisance stage in connection with the death of 27-year-old electrical engineer Rohit Kumar in Hallomajra in 2018.

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The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ambika Sharma in the order says, “This court deems it appropriate to issue a notice to the accused persons as per Section 223 of the BNSS for September 18.”

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The notice was issued on a complaint filed by Sikandar Kumar, uncle of Rohit, through advocate Satinder Singh, against cops Manjeet and Ajay.

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The complainant alleged that Rohit allegedly died after falling from roof. According to the complaint, on November 7, 2018, on the occasion of Diwali, Rohit was sitting with his relatives on the terrace of house number 256 in Hallomajra. Two police officers from the Sector 31 police station arrived. The complaint further alleged that Rohit was pushed off the roof. He was seriously injured and taken to the GMCH-32, where he died.

In its order dated August 10, the court said that notices to accused persons be issued at the pre-cognizance stage.

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