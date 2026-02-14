Notices issued over pending property tax in Panchkula

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula, has issued notices to government departments, private property owners, commercial establishments and residential property holders for pending property tax dues for the current financial year.

Commissioner Vinay Kumar said the move was initiated as the financial year draws to a close to ensure timely compliance and enable effective financial planning for ongoing and proposed development works. He emphasised that property tax remains a crucial source of revenue for the civic body, supporting essential public services such as sanitation, street lighting, road maintenance, upkeep of parks and other welfare initiatives across the city.

Appealing to residents and property owners, the Commissioner urged them to clear outstanding dues at the earliest to avoid penal interest or further action under the provisions of the Municipal Act.

He noted that prompt payment of taxes plays a direct role in strengthening urban infrastructure and enhancing service delivery standards.