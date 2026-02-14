DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Notices issued over pending property tax in Panchkula

Notices issued over pending property tax in Panchkula

Move initiated as the financial year draws to a close to ensure timely compliance and enable effective financial planning

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:05 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula, has issued notices to government departments, private property owners, commercial establishments and residential property holders for pending property tax dues for the current financial year.

Advertisement

Commissioner Vinay Kumar said the move was initiated as the financial year draws to a close to ensure timely compliance and enable effective financial planning for ongoing and proposed development works. He emphasised that property tax remains a crucial source of revenue for the civic body, supporting essential public services such as sanitation, street lighting, road maintenance, upkeep of parks and other welfare initiatives across the city.

Advertisement

Appealing to residents and property owners, the Commissioner urged them to clear outstanding dues at the earliest to avoid penal interest or further action under the provisions of the Municipal Act.

Advertisement

He noted that prompt payment of taxes plays a direct role in strengthening urban infrastructure and enhancing service delivery standards.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts