Notices issued to 2 housing promoters for encroachment

The Punjab Government has served notices on two promoters of group housing societies for allegedly violating GMADA norms and encroaching on road berms.

JMT Housing Private Limited in Sector 82 and SA Global Private Limited in Sector 77 were found violating regulations and have been issued notices by the authorities.

Punjab Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the builders had illegally encroached upon road berms and that further action would be taken against them and others as per the rules.

Raising the issue in the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said that in two group housing projects among the sites auctioned by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in January, the promoters had encroached on the road berms.

Kulwant Singh highlighted the matter during the ongoing Budget session of the House. Responding to the issue, the Housing Minister confirmed that notices had been served to the builders concerned for violating the norms.