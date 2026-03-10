DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Notices issued to 2 housing promoters for encroachment

Notices issued to 2 housing promoters for encroachment

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:36 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has served notices on two promoters of group housing societies for allegedly violating GMADA norms and encroaching on road berms.

Advertisement

JMT Housing Private Limited in Sector 82 and SA Global Private Limited in Sector 77 were found violating regulations and have been issued notices by the authorities.

Advertisement

Punjab Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the builders had illegally encroached upon road berms and that further action would be taken against them and others as per the rules.

Advertisement

Raising the issue in the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said that in two group housing projects among the sites auctioned by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in January, the promoters had encroached on the road berms.

Kulwant Singh highlighted the matter during the ongoing Budget session of the House. Responding to the issue, the Housing Minister confirmed that notices had been served to the builders concerned for violating the norms.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts