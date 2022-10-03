Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 2

The state government may soon issue a notification declaring the vicinity of Mata Mansa Devi temple complex a holy area, on the lines of Kurukshetra, where a ban is in place on sale or purchase of meat and related products.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said a proposal had been sent to the Municipal Corporation on behalf of the Haryana Government to get the proposal passed declaring the zone within the 2.5 km radius of the shrine as holy area.

He said Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board had already passed the proposal and the government could approve the proposal any time by issuing a notification.

According to information, there are 15 to 20 meat and liquor shops in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area. In the past, people have protested opening of liquor shops, saying these be shifted from the MDC area.

Goyal said the MC general house had also passed the agenda as the shrine was a centre of rich religious history and reverence for crores of people. In such a situation, it was necessary to ban sale of meat and liquor in the holy area.

He said in Kurukshetra, there is complete ban on the sale and purchase of meat and related products in Thanesar MC and Pehowa town.

Ward's BJP councillor Suresh Verma said Congress councillors had opposed the agenda, saying banning such shops would affect revenue. However, keeping in view public sentiment, the vicinity of the shrine needed to be declared a holy area.

Meanwhile, city residents have welcomed the MC decision, calling it a "gift" to the people during Navratras.

The shrine has been revered for centuries as lakhs of devotees visit it to pay obeisance and make offerings. There has been anguish among devotees over the presence of liquor and meat shops in the area, prompting the MC to pass a resolution.

