Novel revisits life of Rani Jind Kaur

Author Sakoon Singh spoke about her novel ‘Fourteen Springs of Separation’ in conversation with Manpreet Kaur, assistant professor, DAV College, Chandigarh, at Bahrisons.

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Singh’s book revisits the life of Rani Jind Kaur, a figure often misrepresented in historical accounts. At its core is the prolonged separation between the queen and her son, Maharaja Duleep Singh.

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Singh noted that her research drew on a wide range of sources. “While British colonial records frequently cast Jind Kaur in a negative light, often using morally charged descriptions, oral traditions such as Dhadi ballads offer a more nuanced and empathetic perspective,” she said.

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The author added that her postcolonial academic background helped her in understanding how colonial frameworks shaped the portrayal of figures like Jind Kaur.

Kaur highlighted the novel’s effort to challenge entrenched stereotypes and foreground the queen’s political agency. Singh emphasised the role of history as a foundation for her work, describing fiction as “a kind of alchemy”.

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Reflecting on the writing process, Singh said the book required extensive restructuring due to its multiple timelines and layered narrative. She pointed to the challenge of limited reliable material, noting that many accounts either marginalise Jind Kaur or present her unfavourably.

The novel employs a dual timeline structure not only to narrate events but also to examine how readers engage with history. “A linear telling would have served the story, but this allows us to turn the lens towards ourselves,” she said.

The session drew a large audience and concluded with an interactive discussion followed by a book signing.

Gaurika Khosla