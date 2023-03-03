Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 2

In yet another blow to the residents after the hike in water charges and proposed increase in power rates, they will have to pay 5 per cent more in door-to-door waste collection charges from April 1. It will be mentioned in the water bills.

Residents said while rates continued to be increased, there was hardly any improvement in services.

“They are only harassing the public by introducing new levies or increasing the charges for various essential services. Do they want the Chandigarh residents to leave the city?” said Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC), urging the authorities concerned to rethink the decision.

Vinod Vashisht, president, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said, “People are already angry and these increasing rates will add to their miseries. By imposing water, electricity, garbage collection or parking charges, they are only minting money. People are also fed up with undue challans of non-segregation of garbage. It is all a financial burden on residents.”

Residents are also complaining about the present waste-collection system under which two-bin vehicles have replaced traditional carts. They said vehicles were not visiting sectors regularly, nor were there fixed timings for these.

“We get bills of Rs 600-Rs 650 for waste collection per month. They are increasing rates of one or the other essential service. The waste collection vehicles have no fixed operation timings. These arrive at 9 am, 11 am or sometimes, even at 3 pm. These also skip waste collection in between," said Kuldeep Singh Gill, president, Bright RWA, Sector 21-B.

In December, 2019, the corporation signed an MoU with private garbage collectors to take over the waste-collection operations. It was long due and could not be signed due to a stalemate between the collectors and the civic body.

Under this plan, collectors, who have been operating independently, had agreed to work under the civic body and operate through vehicles, not carts.