Now, auto drivers, cabbies want new rates withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers today held a demonstration demanding withdrawal of the new parking rates at the Chandigarh Railway Station.

Gurpreet Singh Daria and Manjit Singh, leaders of the Auto Drivers’ Union and the Taxi Drivers’ Union, respectively, said earlier, auto and taxi drivers used to pay Rs 300 and Rs 500, respectively, for a monthly pass, which was now raised to Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,000.

Raising slogans against the railway authorities, auto drivers said their business was hit due to the pandemic and they were unable to pay the instalments of their auto-rickshaws.

Manjit Singh said the rates of CNG, diesel, etc, had also increased considerably during the past two years. He said while they were being charged parking fee at the railway station, they were not even provided with a toilet facility.

The leaders alleged that the railway authorities had failed to look into the welfare of auto and taxi drivers as Rs 30 was being charged from commercial vehicles for the first six minutes of using the parking facility while it was free for private vehicles.