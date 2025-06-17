Thirty-four new services — six from Revenue Department and 28 from Transport Department — are now available at Sewa Kendras across the district or from home via helpline 1076.

Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said residents no longer need to visit Tehsil offices or Patwaris for basic revenue services. Citizens could now access mutation through inheritance or registry, corrections in Jamabandi, registration of reports and digital copies of land records directly from nearby Sewa Kendras or from home.

Yadav said a wide range of transport services could also be availed easily. These include applying for learner’s and driving licenses, updating address, name or date of birth, issuance of duplicate licences, renewal without tests, licence conversion and issuing of badges for public service drivers and conductors.

Similarly, services related to vehicle registration certificates (RC) such as duplicate RC, address change, NOC applications, ownership transfers, mobile number updates and fitness certificates for commercial vehicles were also now available at Sewa Kendras.

The DC said all 34 services could be accessed at 42 Sewa Kendras across the district, ensuring ease of access, saving time and transparency.

The initiative is a part of the Punjab Government’s continuous push towards digitisation and better service delivery through e-governance.