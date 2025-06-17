DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 34 more services introduced at Sewa Kendras in Patiala district

34 more services introduced at Sewa Kendras in Patiala district

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Patiala district has 42 Sewa Kendras. File photo
Advertisement

Thirty-four new services — six from Revenue Department and 28 from Transport Department — are now available at Sewa Kendras across the district or from home via helpline 1076.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said residents no longer need to visit Tehsil offices or Patwaris for basic revenue services. Citizens could now access mutation through inheritance or registry, corrections in Jamabandi, registration of reports and digital copies of land records directly from nearby Sewa Kendras or from home.

Yadav said a wide range of transport services could also be availed easily. These include applying for learner’s and driving licenses, updating address, name or date of birth, issuance of duplicate licences, renewal without tests, licence conversion and issuing of badges for public service drivers and conductors.

Advertisement

Similarly, services related to vehicle registration certificates (RC) such as duplicate RC, address change, NOC applications, ownership transfers, mobile number updates and fitness certificates for commercial vehicles were also now available at Sewa Kendras.

The DC said all 34 services could be accessed at 42 Sewa Kendras across the district, ensuring ease of access, saving time and transparency.

Advertisement

The initiative is a part of the Punjab Government’s continuous push towards digitisation and better service delivery through e-governance.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts