Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Chandigarh, June 19

Attacking the AAP-Congress alliance over the Mayor taking a U-turn regarding the auction of 33 acres of agricultural land in four villages, the city BJP today said the notice was withdrawn by the MC due to pressure by the BJP and public.

“First, the reserve prices for the chunks of land to be auctioned were too less. Second, in an unusual way, they got the notice issued within three days after passing the resolution in the MC House. It all shows the alliance has some vested interests,” said Sanjeev Rana, media coordinator of city BJP.

He said after the BJP councillors and leaders, led by party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, met the UT Adviser in this regard, senior leaders of the alliance were forced to call a meeting and ask the Mayor to withdraw the notice.

“The Mayor, who, with the support of the Congress and AAP councillors, got this agenda approved, got it withdrawn later. He should give an explanation to the public on the whole issue. Why this agenda was brought in a hush-hush manner and what their motive was behind leasing out the land worth crores of rupees for peanuts,” he asked.

The BJP leader said the BJP would not let the alliance take control of MC resources. The Mayor should also get the resolution on Rs 7 crore revamp of cremation ground withdrawn, as it is a waste of public money and a blot on this unholy alliance, he added.

