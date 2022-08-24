Now, catch & cook fish at Sukhna farm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The UT Administration will soon set up a public aquarium and a fish café offering a catch-and-cook service to public as part of the rejuvenation of the Government Fish Seed Farm at the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake.

The Animal Husbandry and Fisheries (AH&F) Department had proposed rejuvenation/upgrade of the fish farm to boost aquaculture and fish activities in Chandigarh.

A team of fisheries experts from College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, visited the Fish Seed Farm to observe the facilities/infrastructure available at the farm.

The recommendation of the Dean, GADVASU, has been accepted by the department to rejuvenate the seed farm. The project will help develop and promote eco-tourism and seed production to facilitate breeding at Sukhna and other water bodies. The site has a huge potential due to its proximity to the Garden of Silence and Bird Park.

A presentation on the proposal of the department has been held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal. The Adviser has given the nod to the project for implementation with the help of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Chief Engineer and Chief Architect under the technical guidance of Dean College of Fisheries, GADVASU.

GADVASU scientist have given the technical report of the project, which has been recommended by the Secretary, AH&F, and stated a state-of-the-art public aquarium will be set up as part of rejuvenation of the seed farm.

In the presentation, the Director, AH&F, apprised that a fish café will be established to offer catch & cook service to public. Gambusia fish culture unit will be strengthened at the farm to provide seedlings to various government as well as private department/agencies to control malaria in city.

It will also allow the department of expand the scope of work and promote breeding of ornamental/mosquito control varieties of fishes.

During the meeting, the Adviser gave the green signal to signing of a memorandum of understanding with GADVASU to take advantage of their expertise for the project and other veterinary activities.

