Now, contest camera-based traffic challans in Chandigarh

Now you can challenge challans issued for traffic violations captured by CCTV cameras on the portal of the Chandigarh Administration. The new provision for redressal of grievances has been provided in the Central Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment Rules)-2026, which has now been implemented in Chandigarh.

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As per the amended rules, a traffic violator shall either accept the challan and pay the fine or contest the challan on the portal along with documentary evidence within 45 days of its issuance. If the challan is not contested during this period, it shall be deemed accepted. The violator shall pay the fine, in physical or electronic form, within 30 days of the expiry of the 45-day window.

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The notification stated that contested challans not resolved by the authority within 30 days or quashed after hearing the submission and perusing the documentary evidence shall cease to have effect. In the event of the authority rejecting the submission, with reasons to be recorded in writing, the violator shall either pay the challan within 30 days from the receipt or uploading of such an order on the portal, or file an application before a court after depositing 50% of the fine.

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If the violator fails to pay the fine or contest the challan before a court within 30 days, it shall be deemed to have been accepted and the fine shall be paid either in physical or electronic form within the next 15 days. In case the violator does not take any action, applications with respect to the licence of the offender or registration of the motor vehicle, as the case may be, shall not be processed by the licensing authority or registering authorities.

Under the new rules, there are strict time limits for the delivery of challans. Physical delivery will be made within 15 days and electronic delivery within three days.

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Though the new provision offers a forum to the person wishing to contest the challan, it causes inconvenience to those who are willing to deposit the fine.

RK Garg, a social activist, said now, challan for non-compoundable violations would not reach court before 45 days of its issuance. This would not only cause inconvenience to people, but might lead to accumulation of unpaid challans with the Traffic Police. Earlier, such challans started reaching court within a week of their issuance and residents could also clear them online.

Garg said there was no clarity how the 50% of the fine would be refunded if the court cancelled the challan. He said the new system would create more problems than the benefits it would offer.

Notably, the virtual courts started for disposal of traffic challans at the District Court were a huge success as the percentage of challans cleared online in Chandigarh was around 47%, the highest in the country.