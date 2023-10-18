Now, Deputy Mayor of Mohali civic body back in Congress

Mohali, October 17
The Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation here, Kuljit Singh Bedi, re-joined the Congress today. Bedi was formally reinstated in the party by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh today. On July 8, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years for working against the party.
Bedi said, “I have been in the party for more than three decades and will always remain a Congressman. I will do my best to strengthen the party.” Since 2005, Bedi has been continuously winning the MC election from Phase 3B2, Mohali, on the Congress ticket.
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and Pratap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, had also visited Bedi at his house.
