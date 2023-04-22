Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 21

Private ambulance providers have been linked to the National Ambulance Service (NAS) ‘112’ to provide assistance to patients requiring services outside of the UT. The move is aimed at ensuring quality ambulance services to residents at reasonable rates.

Yash Pal Garg, UT Health Secretary, held a review meeting of the compliance of directives issued by him recently. He ordered the services to start immediately.

The UT Red Cross Society and NGOs/private ambulance operators have been taken on board and their contact details made available to the operators of the NAS in the Police Control Room.

Patients or attendants who contact the helpline for outstation ambulance services will be connected to NGOs/private ambulance service providers. The charges for ambulance services will be uniform for all service providers.

Within the tricity, the charges for ambulance services will be Rs 300 per trip, while for outstation services, the rates will be Rs 10 per km for plains and Rs 12 per km for hilly areas.

The launch of the helpline and roping in of private ambulance operators will help ensure residents receive quality services at reasonable rates. Six ambulances of the UT Health Department are currently being operated through the ‘112’ helpline to ferry patients to any government health facility in Chandigarh.

In addition, various organisations such as Nav Yuvak, Nishkam Sewak Jattha, Chandigarh Sewa Society, Indian Red Cross, Sewa Bharti, Aggarwal Sabha, and Sanathan Dharam Samiti offer 29 ambulances.

While the NAS will continue to provide free services within the UT, in case all six of its ambulances are occupied, the UT Red Cross Society’s ambulance may be provided against a payment of Rs 300 per trip.

The onboarding of private ambulance operators will provide additional options to patients requiring ambulance services outside of Chandigarh.

This will help ensure residents have access to a wider range of ambulance services and get assistance in a timely manner.

The uniform tariff for ambulance services will help prevent overcharging and ensure residents receive ambulance services at reasonable rates.

Outstation services at uniform rates