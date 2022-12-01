Now, DSO from other state?

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, November 30
After appointing officers from other states to the posts of Secretary (Sports), Director (Sports) and Joint Director, Sports (JDS), the UT Administration has now chosen a Haryana official for the post of District Sports Officer (DSO), confirm sources.
The Sports Department will now have all top administrative officials from other states. At present, Vinod P Kavle (IAS) is the Secretary (Sports), Sorabh Kumar Arora (PCS) is the Director (Sports) and HP-cadre officer Sunil Rayat is the JDS. The new DSO is said to be a former boxing coach from Haryana.
The sources claimed of the three officers shortlisted for the post, two appeared for the interview on November 23. Of the two officials, one was a former coach of the UT Sports Department, who had served as DSO earlier, and the other was from Haryana (posted in Panchkula).
For years, coaches of the department have been demanding promotion to the scales of the DSO or any temporary arrangement (from within the department) to get promoted to the top posts. However, their demands have been ignored by the authorities.
The post of DSO has been lying vacant since January 1. Former coach Ravinder Singh (Laddi) retired from the post on November 30, 2020. Later, the department appointed former judo coach Krishan Lal to the post under ‘additional charge’. He retired on December 31, 2021. The department has been without a DSO since then.
In September, the administration had invited applications for the post, for the first time, from retired and pensioners on a contractual basis for a period of one year or till it was filled on a regular basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today
Polling on 93 seats, including 16 of Ahmedabad city, will ta...
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...