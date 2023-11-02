Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 1

Shopkeepers as well as street vendors have not only encroached upon corridors and open spaces this festive season, but also parking lots, leaving little space for visitors and raising serious fire safety concerns.

Shopkeepers occupy corridors Encroachments can be seen in major markets, including those in Sectors 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 34, 35 and 46.

An encroached parking area of Sector 23. Pradeep Tewari

During a visit to different markets of the city, massive encroachments were seen with the city Municipal Corporation apparently looking the other way.

Encroachments could be seen in major markets, including those in Sectors 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 34, 35 and 46. Several shopkeepers have placed their goods as well as storage material in the corridors and open spaces in front of their establishments.

Without any fear of the MC’s area sub-inspectors and the city police, they have even illegally occupied parking lots, like never before. This is happening at a time when the city markets are already facing shortage of parking space with visitors struggling to find place to park their vehicles.

In view of less space and rush of people, the UT Administration has temporarily designated different government schools close to markets for parking of vehicles. However, there is no check on encroachers taking over the existing parking lots.

RK Garg, president of Second Innings Association, a city-based senior citizens’ body, said, “It is like sitting on a tinder box. How will a fire vehicle reach near shops amid encroachments in case of an untoward incident? Additionally, there are no exit lanes in parking lots. How can the MC allow encroachment in parking lots? When it does not add to public funds, then why to put everybody’s life in danger?”

Purshotam Singh, a resident of Sector 19, said, “All roadsides and pavements, even those outside government houses, have been encroached upon. The MC should act on the matter and remove all encroachers.”

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, general secretary, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “We took up the issue of vendors illegally occupying parking lots with the civic body. We also request shopkeepers to not encroach on parking spaces and other areas as it increases chances of mishaps.”

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have formed several teams, which are working round the clock to check unauthorised vendors as well as spaces being used by shopkeepers.”