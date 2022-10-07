Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Chandigarh, October 6
Shopkeepers, street vendors or individuals wishing to put up stalls during the festival season will have to apply online.
According to a notice issued by the MC, those interested in setting up temporary stalls for Karva Chauth or Diwali can download the Smart City’s application, “IM Chandigarh”, from Google Play Store, and apply for online permission. Like previous years, no permission will be granted for no-vending zones in Sector 1 to 6, Sector 17 and Sector 22-C&D, in compliance of an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The permission will also not be given for putting up stalls along V1 and V2 roads, on cycle tracks and footpath and in parking lots.
“There will be strict enforcement of rules. Stalls put up at non-designated places will be removed right away,” said an official.
How to go about it
- Download the Smart City’s application, “I’m Chandigarh”, from Google Play Store
- Visit “citizen services” section
- Select “Permission for temporary stalls” option
- Fill in the form, upload documents and submit
- Fee to be charged for the area will be mentioned on the app and applicants can apply as per their requirement
