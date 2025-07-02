Now, get power bill copy for free

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has allowed consumers to download duplicate copy of their electricity bill free of charge through the website www.chandigarhpower.com.

Earlier, the consumers had to visit an e-Sampark centre and pay a fee of Rs 35, including Rs 25 as e-Sampark charges, to obtain a duplicate bill. Officials said the consumers will also be provided with a duplicate bill free of cost the SDO office.