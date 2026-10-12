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Home / Chandigarh / Now, govt house allottees can file complaints online

Now, govt house allottees can file complaints online

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The UT Engineering Department has provided an online facility through the e-Awas portal for registering complaints relating to the repair, renovation and maintenance of government houses.

The facility aims to simplify and digitise service delivery, reduce the time required to lodge complaints, and ensure transparency, accountability and timely grievance redressal.

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Residents can register complaints relating to civil, electrical, public health and horticulture services through the e-Awas Chandigarh website and mobile application. Each complaint is forwarded to the junior engineer concerned for necessary action.

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The system enables monitoring of complaint status and action taken by officers at various levels.

An escalation mechanism is in place for complaints that remain unresolved within the prescribed time or where required action has not been taken. Such complaints are referred to higher authorities to ensure timely redressal, effective monitoring and accountability.

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Residents can register complaints by logging on to the e-Awas Chandigarh website or using the e-Awas mobile application, available for Android and iOS (Apple) users. They can also lodge complaints round the clock on 0172-2742370 or 9465475020. Residents can visit the designated complaint booth/centre to submit complaints on working days, excluding public holidays.

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