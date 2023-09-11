Now, my focus on Asian Games: Javelin thrower

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 10

A big hoot from the javelin throw end at the Sector 7 Sports Complex was enough to spot the 28-year-old ace Indian thrower Kishore Jena, who was marking his run-up during the Indian Grand Prix (5) today.

The lad, who hogged limelight with a personal best throw of 84.77m at the Budapest World Athletics Championship, didn’t disappoint his fans here as he remained on the top with a throw of 82.53m in his first attempt.

While India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the gold medal in Budapest, Jena finished at a creditable fifth with an 84.77m throw in the finals of World Championships. This was Jena’s first event after the World Championships, as he participated in today’s competitions after attending just two practice sessions.

Surrounded by his fans, soon after the completion of the event, the young lad maintained that the focus would be on the upcoming Asian Games. “I have just attended two practice sessions before coming to Chandigarh. I was scheduled to participate here, but my main focus is definitely on the Asian Games. There’s no other priority right now, not even any championships, but only the Asian Games,” said Jena.

When asked about his performance today, Jena smiled and maintained that he was here to participate. “As I said, I just had two practice sessions before coming here. It was a nice experience.”

Jena, who hails from Odisha, wishes to follow Chopra’s footsteps. “It’s always encouraging to meet and follow him (Chopra). We have different techniques, but one should be always open to learning. Like him (Chopra), my goal is to do something for the country. The World Championships was a new platform for me and the experience gathered from the event will help me in the Asian Games,” said Jena, who is practicing in Patiala.

On being asked about getting youngsters’ love during domestic tours, Jena claimed to have never thought of getting this kind of encouragement. “I didn’t even imagine such popularity in the wildest of my dreams. People come and ask for photographs and autographs. Look, I hail from Odisha and hardly been to Chandigarh ever. But people reach out and show their love. I am really blessed and I think, it’s all due to Chopra ‘bhai’,” added Jena.

“It’s good to see an athletics track in Chandigarh, and it will surely encourage the youngsters to get serious about this sport,” he added

The Asian Games will start from September 23 and will conclude on October 8 in Hangzhou. Jena, son of a rice farmer, used to play volleyball earlier before shifting his focus to javelin in 2015.