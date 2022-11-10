Now, obtain Ayushman Bharat insurance IDs at e-Sampark in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The IDs under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme will now be made available at e-Sampark centres in the city.

The Centre had recently allowed issuance of Ayushman cards to 2,13,119 more beneficiaries (52,380 families of the National Food Security Act).

The enrolment process has been taken up in Chandigarh at 13 health and wellness centres and it has now been decided by the UT Adviser to extend the facility to all e-Sampark centres.

The enrolment of eligible persons at the e-Samprak centers will start from November 10 and the process will be completed by the end of the month. The beneficiaries getting enrolled will not have to pay anything and the card will be issued free of cost.

The insurance scheme provides cashless healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per eligible family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Previously, the scheme was applicable to eligible poor and vulnerable families listed in the Socio Economic and Caste Census-2011.