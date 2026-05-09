Now, pay Rs 10,000 fine for urinating, defacating in open in Chandigarh

Urinating or defecating in the open will now invite a fine of Rs 10,000.

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The Municipal Corporation (MC) has amended the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bylaws, 2018, in compliance with the Swachh Survekshan-2025 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

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The MC Commissioner advised people to use public/community toilets to keep Chandigarh clean and maintain its "City Beautiful" status.

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An MC official said to ensure the highest standards of public health and sanitation, open defecation and open urination were now categorised as offences under "Littering" (Clause 4(49)) and the offender was liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.