Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

In order to streamline parking and earn more revenue, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has revamped the paid parking system by introducing digital payments through QR code, which is also aimed at ensuring accuracy in revenue collection.

Rate list displayed at facilities As per the rate list, Rs 7 is charged for two-wheelers, Rs 14 for four-wheelers (non-commercial), Rs 28 for LCV/mini-bus, service Jeep, cab, taxi or three-wheeler and Rs 70 for tourist buses/HCV. These rates have been displayed at the parking lots.

In order to avoid inconvenience to the visitors and to enhance revenue generation, several improvements have been made by the MC. Now, proper uniform and identity cards have been given to parking attendants for their easy identification. Payable rate lists and instructions to customers have been displayed in all paid parking lots. The Jana Small Finance Bank Limited has been associated for handling of collection of paid parking and facilities provided for management of paid parking lots.

Visitors shall now be able to pay parking fee through QR code scanner in 71 paid parking lots, which are being managed by the MC in Sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 17, 20, 22, 26, 34, 35, 43, Mani Majra and multiplexes.

These steps have been introduced to minimise the long queues of vehicles due to cash payment and PoS machines at most of the parking lots, further leading to traffic chaos.

The parking staff deployed in all paid parking lots have been provided new uniforms and identity cards so that visitors can identify them easily.

