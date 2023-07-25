Chandigarh: Now, pay less for water; sewerage cess slashed

Chandigarh, July 24
The UT Administration today reduced the sewerage cess on water from 30% to 25% for the remainder of financial year 2023-24. The cess will further come down to 20% from the next financial year.
In June 2019, the sewerage cess at the rate of 30% of the total water bill was imposed. Following criticism by the public as well as Opposition parties, the MC General House, in March, resolved to slash the cess on water from 30% to 10%. The proposal was sent to the Secretary, Local Government (UT Home Secretary), for the final approval. In its order, the Local Government Department said, “Exercising the powers conferred under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the UT Administrator is pleased to reduce the rate of sewerage cess from the existing 30% to 25% for the remaining period of the financial year. The cess will further be reduced to 20% with effect from April 1, 2024.”
Mayor Anup Gupta said, “We welcome this decision as it will provide relief to people. We will try to further bring down the cess.” The MC had earlier hiked water tariff up to 150% in 2022. The tariff is to see an annual increase of 5%.
