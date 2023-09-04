Now, PGI asks docs, students to post selfies, tag PMO

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, September 3
The PGI authorities have issued a bizzare directive, urging resident doctors and students of various departments to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3 by sharing selfies on their social media accounts.
The students have been instructed to tag the institute’s social media account, along with the accounts of the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), MoS&T (Minister of State for Science and Technology), the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and ISRO among others while posting their selfies.
The event, “Chandrayaan Mahotsav”, will be organised by the PGIMER from 8.30 am to 5 pm tomorrow. It is intended to celebrate India’s achievements in space science and technological advancements
The highlight of the event will be an address by the Prime Minister, which will be broadcast at LT-1, first floor, Nehru Hospital. Attendees have been asked to anticipate a series of engaging activities. There will be screening of the video depicting the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful landing on the moon, originally telecast on the ISRO YouTube channel. A “Selfie Point” has been created for participants to capture memorable moments.
Besides, a rangoli will be created to commemorate India’s remarkable achievements in the field of space science and technological advancements. The Principal of the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE), PGIMER, has been requested to instruct the students to create the rangoli at LT-1 as part of the celebrations.
Previously, the PGIMER had made it mandatory for all first and third-year students to attend the broadcast of the 100th edition of the PM’s monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, held on April 30. Later on, the warden of a hostel started action against 36 girl students for failing to attend the broadcast.
PM’s address
