Home / Chandigarh / Now, piling of waste, water stagnation to invite fine in Mohali

Now, piling of waste, water stagnation to invite fine in Mohali

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:53 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
Keeping in view the issue of public health and sanitation, the District Magistrate issued an order to ensure adequate arrangements for the prevention of diseases caused by accumulation of garbage, filth and dirty water in the vacant plots owned or occupied privately. Violaors, following the new order, could face fines and other legal action.

Notably, residents have complained about garbage and stagnant water causing a nuisance and becoming breeding ground for diseases in various parts of the city.

“The owners/occupiers of vacant plots in the city will ensure that the piles of garbage, dirt and stagnant rainwater in their vacant plots are immediately cleaned at their own level. It should be ensured that a solid wall or fencing is installed around the vacant plot owned/occupied by them so that garbage is prevented from accumulating in the plot,” an administration official said about the order issued in exercise of the powers vested in her under Section 163 of the Indian Citizens Safety Act, 2023,

“This order is passed unilaterally keeping in mind the current situation and is addressed to the general public. Fine and legal action will be taken against the persons/institutions violating these orders. The orders will be in force from 27.06.2025 till further orders,” an administration official added.

