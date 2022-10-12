Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 11

After road sanitation work in southern sectors, cleaning and maintenance of rear service lanes will now go into private hands.

With the issue of unkempt rear lanes cropping up time and again, the Municipal Corporation has for the first time decided to outsource the job.

The civic body is going to hire a private agency for maintenance and cleaning of service lanes, located on the rear of houses from Sectors 1 to 30. The sewerage and water pipelines are laid on these service lanes, which are situated between rows of houses.

As per the tender floated by the civic body, cleaning and maintenance of rear lanes have to be ensured at all times. The collection vehicles should be compartmentalised for construction and demolition, horticulture and municipal solid waste. Photographic evidence shall be produced by the contractor and the entire process has to be operationalised by November 15.

It has been decided to keep an eye on those dumping waste or debris in these lanes. The Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing will do intensive challaning against residents found littering in these lanes.

Residents says some households regularly throw garbage, horticultural waste or debris, which remains dumped for weeks before it is cleared. “Rain compounds the problem. The lanes become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and cause foul smell, making our lives difficult,” says Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 19.

A Sector 21-B resident laments: “A mound of sand has been dumped in one of the service lanes of our sector. But no action is being taken. Besides, a number of vehicles are parked in another lane. The MC should inspect the area regularly and challan violators.”

To begin work by Nov 15