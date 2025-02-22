Now, register for Chandigarh e-auction of fancy numbers by February 28

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has extended the period of registration for e-auction of new series CH01-CY and leftover registration numbers of old series due to some technical seasons.

According to officials, the last date has been extended from February 21 to February 28 (5 pm). E-bidding will be held from March 1 (10 am) to March 3 (5 pm).

The e-auction will be held for leftover registration numbers of old series of CH01-CX, CH01-CW, CH01-CV, CH01-CU, CH01-CT, CH01-CS, CH01-CR, CH01-CQ, CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH01-CL, CH01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL and CH01-BJ.