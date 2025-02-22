Now, register for Chandigarh e-auction of fancy numbers by February 28
According to officials, the last date has been extended from February 21 to February 28
Advertisement
The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has extended the period of registration for e-auction of new series CH01-CY and leftover registration numbers of old series due to some technical seasons.
According to officials, the last date has been extended from February 21 to February 28 (5 pm). E-bidding will be held from March 1 (10 am) to March 3 (5 pm).
The e-auction will be held for leftover registration numbers of old series of CH01-CX, CH01-CW, CH01-CV, CH01-CU, CH01-CT, CH01-CS, CH01-CR, CH01-CQ, CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH01-CL, CH01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL and CH01-BJ.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement