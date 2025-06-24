Now, security check mandatory for guests at Chandigarh Golf Club

Guests at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will now have to submit credentials and get their photographs taken, claimed sources. The development comes after a committee formed by the Chandigarh Administration is said to have asked the management to ramp up checks at the club, given its proximity to the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Sources claimed that guests can avail of the club’s facilities 12 times a year, but no more than thrice a month. “The entire exercise is being carried out on the recommendation of a committee constituted by the Chandigarh Administration. Considering the proximity of the club’s building with the Raj Bhavan, the guests shall get registered and the club shall follow all rules and regulations set by the Administration,” a club official said.

Sources claimed that the registration process includes noting credentials and taking photographs of guests, if (or not) accompanied by members. The decision has received a mix response from members.

“The decision will, in a way, help the members use the facilities in a proper way. I know some guests who use the club more than I do,” said a member, not wishing to be named. While another member added, “This is just not the way to treat the guests. If a member is inviting a guest, he/she (the member) shall be held accountable in case of any wrongdoing. The club already possesses the credentials of the members. If there’s some security threat, it should be extended to UT Guest House as well, which hosts visitors on a daily basis,” the member added.

The CGC has nearly 1,200 registered (regular) members, including national and international golfers.