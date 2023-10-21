Now, solar charging points at Mohali DAC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 20

The Mohali administration has installed a solar hub-cum-charging station to enable visitors re-energise their phones and laptops at the parking lot of the District Administrative Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the idea behind the installation of smart, sustainable and community-centric solar hub was harnessing the solar power to provide essential services to people coming to the DAC and Judicial Complex.

“The ALP Nishikawa management approached us for suggesting a project under corporate social responsibility. It was felt that the daily use of electronic gadgets such as mobiles and laptops may run out of battery and could need immediate solution of charging station. We suggested the same to the company,” she added.

The smart hub includes 10 mobile and four laptop charging points, CCTV surveillance, live weather monitoring screen and a screen for branding (LED for important messages).

The project has been executed by Envinova Smartech, a startup by two engineers of the UIET, PU, Ishant Bansal and Arjun Mittal. They said the project cost Rs 3.50 lakh.

