Now, suspended IG booked for thrashing Pinjore woman

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 12

Suspended IG Hemant Kalson has once again been booked by the Panchkula police for thrashing a woman at her house in Rattewali village, Pinjore, for refusing to cook food at the former’s house.

The victim, Bharti, a resident of Rattewali village in Pinjore, in her complaint to the police, said when she was at her house on Wednesday evening, Hemant reached her house in an inebriated condition. He started abusing her besides

asking her to cook food at his house. When she refused, Hemant thrashed her brutally. As a result, blood started oozing out of her nose.

The woman said when raised alarm for help, Hemant fled from the house threatening her of killing her. Later, she went to the government hospital in Kalka for treatment.

A case under Sections 323, 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against Hemant at the Pinjore police station.

The police said the woman has submitted a medical legal report, along with her complaint,

which has been sent for the ENT opinion at the General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. The police are further investigating the case.

The plaint

Previous incidents

The Panchkula police had arrested controversial IPS officer Hemant Kalson for creating ruckus and beating up a handicapped caretaker of a shop in Pinjore on May 13 last year. Kalson also allegedly misbehaved with a constable at the police station and tried to create hindrance in the official work of cops, besides using foul language against the Panchkula DCP.

Earlier, Hemant was also booked for allegedly creating a ruckus and misbehaving with a nurse and other staff in an inebriated condition at the General Hospital, Panchkula.

