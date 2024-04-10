Now, trace stolen phones via portal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system has been launched through the Sanchar Saathi portal by the Department of Telecommunicationn to facilitate reporting and tracing of lost/stolen mobiles.

During the past four months, the Samavesh staff have recovered 46 mobile phones and returned these to the owners/users.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.