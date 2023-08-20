Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 19

While clearing the Dadu Majra dump is already a headache for the local MC, another garbage dump has come up in Maloya and is growing with each passing day.

Garbage, mainly dry waste such as bottles, glasses and other plastic items, being dumped in the area is a nuisance to dwellers of the adjoining Gawala Colony. Foul smell emanating from the dump has made their lives miserable.

Land issue under litigation A case regarding the land issue is pending in the court, as per which status quo is to be maintained in the area. Some area belongs to landlords and the rest to the Administration. The landlords have rented out the agricultural land to scrap dealers. — Nirmala Devi, Councillor

“It has become difficult to live here. Foul smell emanating from the dump is causing health problems. Besides, plastic is also burnt there sometimes, which causes air pollution. The site must be cleared of all sorts of garbage by the authorities concerned,” said Randhir Singh, a local resident.

During a visit to the spot, it was found the waste had largely been dumped on agriculture land. Scrap dealers are operating from the spot. The whole area is filled with foul smell and one finds it difficult to stand there even for a couple of minutes. “Have the authorities legally designated it as a waste dumping ground? If not, then how come such a large amount of hazardous waste is dumped in the open? It is causing trouble to the local residents,” said an activist.

Local councillor Nirmala Devi said the piece of land fell within the jurisdiction of the UT Administration. “A case regarding the land issue is pending in the court, as per which status quo is to be maintained in the area. Some area belongs to landlords and the rest to the Administration. The landlords have rented out the agricultural land to scrap dealers,” she said.

“Even if the status quo is there, the Administration must clear this site of garbage dump as the site is next to a residential area. The dump is also affecting development in the area. There are so many works which are to be carried out, but all are in limbo due to the dump,” added the councillor.