NPS romp home in basketball meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

New Public School, Sector 18, won the Asmita Khelo India Women Basketball League. In the final, the Sector 18 outfit recorded a 45-40 win over Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26. Ayushi Singh gathered 16 points for the title winners, while Tannu (19 points) and Pooja (11 points) were the two main scorers for the Sector 26 team.

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, claimed the third position by logging a 57-50 win over Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36. Tanmay (18 points) and Smaya (11 points) remained the main scorers for the side.