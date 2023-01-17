NSS camp held

St Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

A seven-day NSS camp was held on the school premises on the theme, 'Road safety and Swachh Bharat'. Special initiatives, lectures and activities were undertaken during the camp to foster social responsibility among young NSS volunteers. A workshop was conducted by the UT Traffic Police highlighting the importance of following traffic rules and regulations. NSS students also conducted a rally on road safety. They conducted activities in the NSS-adopted village at Hallo Majra by generating awareness on waste segregation, installing of blue and green dustbins and proper disposal of garbage.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A research project of the school has been selected to the national level of the National Children's Science Congress. The state-level event was organised at the DIET, Malab (Nuh). The project was prepared by Dhruv Goyal and Govind Kansal of Class 11 under the guidance of Anjali Sharma (TGT - Physics). They will represent Haryana at the national level event to be held in Ahmedabad from January 27-31. The project was based on the theme 'Fostering health, nutrition and well-being. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and their mentor.

Brookfield Int’l, New Chandigarh

A four-day CBSE National Chess Championship-2023 began at the school. More than 85 teams and over 650 participants from across India and Gulf countries are taking part in the competition. The event commenced with lamp-lighting ceremony. The school choir and Bhangra teams added colour to the occasion.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

Students of Class VI to VIII braved the cold wave to spread the message of good values through a ‘nukkad natak’ at the Sector 17 Plaza. They were loud and clear to broadcast that "our elders need to be revered and not neglected and put in old-age homes. Their message was taken well by the gathering as they applauded the group.

MRIS, Mohali

The school organised a quiz competition for kindergarten students where they were asked questions on the theme, ‘Festival, food and clothing’. Students participated enthusiastically in the event.