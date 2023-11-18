Nursery admission process in pvt schools from Dec 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The Department of Education has released the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools for the academic session 2024-25. The schedule, aimed at organising the admission process for seats other than the EWS/DG category.

The schedule will commence with the display of the admission notice, expected to be completed before December 6. It is mandated to include essential information such as the admission schedule with specific dates, admission criteria, the name of the entry class, total seats available (including a breakup), age criteria, required documents for admission, the date of the draw and the fee structure.

Form details Form is free of cost

Rs 150 registration fee for non-EWS/DG students

Non-EWS/DG students are required to remit a registration fee of Rs 150 at the time of submission of form. Besides, schools are required to declare a number of seats at entry-level classes not less than the highest over the past three years, unless specified by the competent authority. Schools must furnish details of entry-level classes and available seats in a prescribed format to the DEO Office by November 30.

Key dates Display of admission notice: Before Dec 6

Admission form submission: Between Dec 7 and 20

List of eligible candidates: By Jan 16

Display of candidates selected & waiting list: By Feb 2

Fee deposit: By Feb 13 Age criteria (reference NEP 2020) Pre-primary (Level I): Children born between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 (3 to 4 years)

Pre-primary (Level II): Children born between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020 (4 to 5 years)

Pre-primary (Level III): Children born between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019 (5 to 6 years)

The announcement emphasises a strict prohibition on collecting capitation fees or donations. The admission process for EWS/DG category students will be conducted through the Department’s Centralised EWS/DG Category Admission portal.