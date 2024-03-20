Nursery owner, gardener held for growing opium

Chandigarh, March 19
Two persons, including a plant nursery owner, have been arrested by the UT police allegedly for opium poppy cultivation under the guise of nursery near the Shastri Nagar light point. As many as 725 poppy plants, weighing around 20.570 kg, were recovered by the police.
A team of the District Crime Cell (DCC) had a specific input about opium cultivation at The Bloomingdale Nursery following which cops conducted a raid there.
The police said nursery owner Sameer Kalia (50) and gardener Siya Ram (39) were present at the spot. During inspection, the police found that opium was being cultivated in the rear of the nursery. The plants were covered with a green net.
The police said the suspects failed to produce any licence or permit regarding the same.
A case was registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...
Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats
Announcement likely today | Chandigarh nominee also discusse...
Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi
BJP-PMK alliance sealed as PM winds up 5-day South India cam...