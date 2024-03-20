Nursery owner, gardener held for growing opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Two persons, including a plant nursery owner, have been arrested by the UT police allegedly for opium poppy cultivation under the guise of nursery near the Shastri Nagar light point. As many as 725 poppy plants, weighing around 20.570 kg, were recovered by the police.

A team of the District Crime Cell (DCC) had a specific input about opium cultivation at The Bloomingdale Nursery following which cops conducted a raid there.

The police said nursery owner Sameer Kalia (50) and gardener Siya Ram (39) were present at the spot. During inspection, the police found that opium was being cultivated in the rear of the nursery. The plants were covered with a green net.

The police said the suspects failed to produce any licence or permit regarding the same.

A case was registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.