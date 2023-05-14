Nurses Week starts at GMCH

Chandigarh, May 13
The Department of Nursing, GMCH, Sector 32, kicked off International Nurses Week-2023 in collaboration with the College of Nursing to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the modern nursing profession.
Nursing Superintendent Prem Lata welcomed the gathering and unfolded the theme “Our Nurses Our Future”. A quiz on nursing practices was also held. Medical Superintendent Sudhir Garg, Nursing Superintendent Prem Lata, Deputy Medical Superintendent Aditi Mehra and Prof Navneet Takkar inaugurated the quiz.
The winners were Nursing Officer Veda and Mohd Juber. The other prize winners, participants of quiz and members of the organising committee were also awarded.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...