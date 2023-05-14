Nurses Week starts at GMCH

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The Department of Nursing, GMCH, Sector 32, kicked off International Nurses Week-2023 in collaboration with the College of Nursing to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the modern nursing profession.

Nursing Superintendent Prem Lata welcomed the gathering and unfolded the theme “Our Nurses Our Future”. A quiz on nursing practices was also held. Medical Superintendent Sudhir Garg, Nursing Superintendent Prem Lata, Deputy Medical Superintendent Aditi Mehra and Prof Navneet Takkar inaugurated the quiz.

The winners were Nursing Officer Veda and Mohd Juber. The other prize winners, participants of quiz and members of the organising committee were also awarded.