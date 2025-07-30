DT
Chandigarh / Nursing staff crunch plagues Chandigarh's GMCH-32

Nursing staff crunch plagues Chandigarh's GMCH-32

Of total 1,161 nursing positions, 383 remain vacant; recruitment underway, say officials
Sheetal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:53 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
GMCH-32 currently operates with 709 nurses, far below the requirement. File photo
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is grappling with a nursing staff shortage, with nearly one-third of sanctioned posts lying vacant as of June 2025. Official figures reveal that 383 of the 1,161 nursing positions remain unfilled, severely affecting service delivery and increasing pressure on the existing workforce.

Hospital officials have confirmed that steps are now being taken to address the shortfall. Recruitment processes for 324 posts have already reached an advanced stage, with written exams completed and results declared. Counselling based on merit is expected to begin shortly, after which appointment letters will be distributed.

While all 61 sanctioned posts for Senior Nursing Officers have been filled, one of nine Assistant Nursing Superintendent posts remains vacant while the key post of Nursing Superintendent is also yet to be appointed. Also, the largest staffing gap lies at the level of Nursing Officers and Staff Nurses, where a staggering 381 of 1,090 posts remain unoccupied. At present, GMCH-32 operates with 709 nurses — including 660 permanent staff, 22 on daily contracts, and 27 hired through outsourcing — far below what is required to meet the needs.

In response to sustained appeals from the nursing association, which has repeatedly flagged concerns over staff shortages and burnout, the administration has begun the process of not only filling existing gaps but also expanding the workforce.

The Ministry of Health has approved proposals for new nursing posts, especially targeting the upcoming Trauma and Emergency Centre at GMCH-48, which deals with high-risk patients. The newly approved posts include 4 Assistant Nursing Superintendents and 56 Senior Nursing Officers, totalling 60 positions.

Nursing seats increased

Recognising the long-term need for a stronger nursing base, GMCH-32 has also increased intake capacity for its BSc Nursing course from 35 to 60 seats, following approval from the Indian Nursing Council.

Besides PGIMER, GMCH-32 remains one of the few institutions in the city offering nursing education.

