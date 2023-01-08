NZCC to organise Lohri celebrations at Kalagram today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Dogra Sahba, Chandigarh, will celebrate Lohri at Kalagram, Mani Majra, on January 8.

Besides an array of traditional vegetarian Dogri cuisines, the special attraction of the celebrations will be folk dances and folk songs of the region to be performed by renowned artistes.

Jammu and Kashmir former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh will be the chief guest on the occasion. The programme will begin at 11 am, to be followed by lighting the bonfire by the chief guest.