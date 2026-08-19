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Home / Chandigarh / OBC quota at GMCH-32 only for bona fide residents of UT

OBC quota at GMCH-32 only for bona fide residents of UT

Director-Principal submits statement before Punjab and Haryana High Court

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
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The Director-Principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the benefit of OBC (non-creamy layer) reservation shall be granted only to bona fide residents of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

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The benefit will not be extended to candidates who have migrated from any other state or Union Territory, according to written instructions

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submitted to the High Court.

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The Additional Standing Counsel for Chandigarh placed the written instructions of the Director-Principal before the High Court during the hearing of the case today. The Additional Standing Counsel had sought time on Monday to obtain instructions after counsel for the petitioner, Amar Vivek, referred to an order dated May 8, 2026. The counsel submitted that when the petitioner had approached the court earlier, the writ petition was disposed of on the basis of a statement made on behalf of the Chandigarh Administration that OBC reservation was not being extended to candidates who had migrated from other states.

Amar Vivek also referred to the prospectus for centralised admissions to MBBS, BDS and BHMS courses, contending that it did not make any distinction between migrant OBC candidates and bona fide OBC candidates who are residents of Chandigarh.

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The petitioner, a bona fide resident of Chandigarh belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer), had earlier approached the High Court seeking directions to restrict OBC reservation under the UT Chandigarh quota strictly to bona fide residents of Chandigarh and exclude candidates holding “OBC Migration Certificates”.

However, when the prospectus for medical admissions was issued on August 9, 2026, the distinction between migrant OBC candidates and bona fide OBC residents of Chandigarh was not reflected, prompting the petitioner to file a fresh writ petition.

The counsel for the petitioner argued, citing various judgments of the Supreme Court, that candidates who have migrated from other states to Chandigarh cannot be granted the benefit of OBC reservation in Chandigarh. He contended that the benefit should be restricted to bona fide OBC residents of Chandigarh.

It was further argued that extending the benefit to migrants would amount to granting them a double benefit, as such candidates are otherwise eligible to avail themselves of OBC reservation benefits in their respective parent states.

Counselling for admission to various courses at the GMCH, Sector 32, is scheduled to commence on August 20, 2026.

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