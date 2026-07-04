Objections, suggestions invited on draft rules under Labour Codes

The UT Labour Department has invited objections and suggestions from the general public, employers, worker organisations and other stakeholders on the draft rules under the four Labour Codes.

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According to a notification issued by the department, the draft rules have been uploaded on its official portal (labour.chd.gov.in). The objections and suggestions have to be submitted within the prescribed time limit specified under the respective Labour Codes.

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Objections and suggestions on The Chandigarh Code on Wages Rules, 2026, framed under The Code on Wages, 2019, and The Industrial Relations (Chandigarh) Rules, 2026, framed under The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, may be submitted within 30 days.

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Similarly, objections and suggestions on The Chandigarh Social Security Rules, 2026, framed under The Code on Social Security, 2020, and The Chandigarh Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2026, framed under The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, may be submitted within 45 days, stated the notification.