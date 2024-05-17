Observer seeks daily report on candidates’ expenditure

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

The Expenditure Observer for the Patiala parliamentary constituency Meetu Aggarwal on Thursday directed all flying squads, static surveillance, video surveillance and accounting teams and assistant expenditure observers to keep a close eye on the spending on election publicity and campaigning by candidates.

Presiding over a review meeting with them at the District Administrative Complex, the Expenditure Observer asked the teams to submit their reports on the expenses incurred by the candidates on a daily basis.

ARO-cum-Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta briefed the Expenditure Observer about the progress made by the various teams. He said a total of Rs 70.50 lakh in cash was recovered by surveillance teams. Similarly, as many as 22 complaints received on cVIGIL were disposed of.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali