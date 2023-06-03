Obtain mandatory food safety licence online, operators told

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 2

The Health Department has asked food business operators in the district to obtain mandatory food safety licence or registration certificate online.

District health officer Subhash Kumar said it was mandatory for operators to get a registration certificate or state licence from the food safety wing of the district health department.

He said a state licence was mandatory for the operators with an annual sale of above Rs 12 lakh and they could obtain it by paying an annual fee of Rs 2,000. Those with income less than Rs 12 lakh, including hawkers, could get a registration certificate by paying Rs 100 as annual fee.

The official added that those who obtained registration certificate by paying an annual fee of Rs 100 despite their annual sale being above Rs 12 lakh must get a state food licence as giving wrong information was punishable under Section 61 of the Food Safety Act.