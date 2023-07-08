'Occupied' GMSH-16 shop for over 30 years, chemist arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The UT police on Friday arrested Suneel Kumar, who had been occupying a chemist shop at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for the past over 30 years.

An FIR was registered with the UT police (Vigilance) in connection with the allotment of the shop without following the due process of fresh competitive bidding in a transparent and fair manner.

Norms violated Initial lease period was for two years; extended on multiple occasions against norms

Was paying monthly rent of Rs 2.34 lakh against Rs 17.01 lakh paid by another chemist

Also allegedly encroached upon public passage for over 12 years

The lease period of the shop was initially for a specific period of two years and was subsequently extended on multiple occasions, despite there being no clause for further extension beyond the two-year period. A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13(1) b & (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The lessee had been paying a monthly rent of around Rs 2.34 lakh, causing a huge financial loss to the UT Administration. In contrast, a newly allotted chemist shop is fetching the UT a monthly rent of Rs 17.01 lakh for a smaller area. The lessee had also allegedly encroached upon a public passage for over 12 years. The passage was cleared of the encroachment on February 15 this year.