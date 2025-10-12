DT
Home / Chandigarh / October 14 new deadline for ban on entry of vehicles without stickers in PU

October 14 new deadline for ban on entry of vehicles without stickers in PU

Special sticker distribution drive at Law Auditorium on October 13

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
A view of Panjab University. File photo
Drawing yet another deadline, the Panjab University authorities have announced a complete ban on vehicles of ‘unregistered’ students’ on the campus from October 14.

For almost two months now, the authorities have been pushing the deadline for day scholar students to enrol on the university portal to obtain a parking sticker, mandatory for a vehicle to enter the campus.

“To provide an opportunity to the day scholar students, who have not yet obtained parking stickers, a special distribution drive will be held at the PU Law Auditorium on October 13 from 3 pm to 5 pm,” stated a university notice. It added, “From October 14, vehicles without parking stickers will not be permitted to enter the campus. The campaign for distributing QR-coded parking stickers for four-wheeler vehicles, exclusively for day scholar students, was launched on August 19. So far, nearly 900 stickers have been issued.”

The stickers are said to be printed on a high-quality reflective surface, ensuring better visibility during both day and night, and enhancing overall security. Student data for issuing stickers is already being collected through the university MIS portal, enabling a centralised, transparent, secure and efficient application process. The initiative aims at regulating vehicular movement, strengthening campus security and implementing a modern, technology-driven access control system. The applicants are asked to register through the PUMIS portal and get validation through the respective department chairperson.

