Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Panchkula, December 9

An elderly person has been duped of Rs 22 lakh by cyber cons. The 88-year-old man, Balbir Singh Attri, a resident of Sector 15, has lodged a complaint with the police.

Attri reported that he had booked a flight to Bengaluru to be with his grandson in September. “I received a message from the online website that my booking had not been done and that the payment had failed. But I did not receive the money back in my account,” he said.

He contacted the website’s customer care service. “On September 14, I got a call. The caller introduced himself as Tushar Singla from the online website. The individual also made me have a word with another person namely Vikas Kumar,” said the complainant. They directed him to download their application and fill his bank details in order to receive money back.

He said, “The person sent me a link through WhatsApp, on clicking which a page opened. I filled my bank account details. After some time, money started getting deducted from bank account.”

He said a total of Rs 22 lakh was deducted. A case has been registered.

