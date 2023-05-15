Odds fail to stop these achievers

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 14

At a time when most students have a comfort of using various resources to excel in examinations, there are few who achieve a similar feat despite limited means. The results of ISC Class XII examinations results were declared today and among the achievers were three students who fought odds to make their teachers and parents proud.

Namandeep

Mehak Mehra, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, scored 95.5% marks in non-medical stream. She comes from a humble background. Mehak’s father is an electrician and mother an attendant at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

“Just like my parents, I believe in hard work too. There are difficult times when I feel low, but I have to bravely fight the odds for a better future,” said Mehak, who wants to pursue her further studies in the United Kingdom.

“I have already applied for a scholarship and hopeful of getting it. My father will be very proud of me if I get it. My teachers have helped me always. I believe they have played an important role in helping me face the difficulties head-on,” added Mehak.

Upasana

The story of Namandeep from the same school is no different. A meritorious sportsperson scored 92% in medical stream. His father is self-employed. Namandeep aims to pursue a medical degree abroad.

“I was planning to sit for NEET, but dropped the plan. My father encouraged me to go for the best following which I decided to prepare for the University Clinical Aptitude Test. I must give credit for my achievement to my teachers, who have always supported me,” he said.

Besides academics, Namandeep excelled in athletics also as he was adjudged the best athlete this year to qualify for nationals, and also plays basketball.

Upasna of St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, scored 75% marks in commerce stream. Her father is a janitor at her school.

“My father specially brought home a cake. I am very happy to make him smile. My teachers helped me prepare well. I wish to become a successful entrepreneur,” said Upasana.

Meanwhile, all students of Yadavindra Public School in Mohali came out with flying colours. Seventeen students of the school scored more than 90% marks in Class XII.

In Class 10 too, all 113 students passed the exam and 17 of them scored more than 95% marks. Twenty students of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, scored over 95% marks.

Class X: Players who stood out

Myra Chugh (97.6%) St Stephen’s School, Sector 45 Two-time silver medallist of the inter-state football championship

Harshbir Singh (92.8%) St Stephen’s School National-level footballer

Prabhnoor Singh Bhangu (92.4%) Tender Heart School, Sector 33 Represented city in 4 roller-skating nationals, won two gold medals