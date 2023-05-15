 Odds fail to stop these achievers : The Tribune India

ISC Class XII exams

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Mehak Mehra



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 14

At a time when most students have a comfort of using various resources to excel in examinations, there are few who achieve a similar feat despite limited means. The results of ISC Class XII examinations results were declared today and among the achievers were three students who fought odds to make their teachers and parents proud.

Namandeep

Mehak Mehra, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, scored 95.5% marks in non-medical stream. She comes from a humble background. Mehak’s father is an electrician and mother an attendant at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

“Just like my parents, I believe in hard work too. There are difficult times when I feel low, but I have to bravely fight the odds for a better future,” said Mehak, who wants to pursue her further studies in the United Kingdom.

“I have already applied for a scholarship and hopeful of getting it. My father will be very proud of me if I get it. My teachers have helped me always. I believe they have played an important role in helping me face the difficulties head-on,” added Mehak.

Upasana

The story of Namandeep from the same school is no different. A meritorious sportsperson scored 92% in medical stream. His father is self-employed. Namandeep aims to pursue a medical degree abroad.

“I was planning to sit for NEET, but dropped the plan. My father encouraged me to go for the best following which I decided to prepare for the University Clinical Aptitude Test. I must give credit for my achievement to my teachers, who have always supported me,” he said.

Besides academics, Namandeep excelled in athletics also as he was adjudged the best athlete this year to qualify for nationals, and also plays basketball.

Upasna of St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, scored 75% marks in commerce stream. Her father is a janitor at her school.

“My father specially brought home a cake. I am very happy to make him smile. My teachers helped me prepare well. I wish to become a successful entrepreneur,” said Upasana.

Meanwhile, all students of Yadavindra Public School in Mohali came out with flying colours. Seventeen students of the school scored more than 90% marks in Class XII.

In Class 10 too, all 113 students passed the exam and 17 of them scored more than 95% marks. Twenty students of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, scored over 95% marks.

Class X: Players who stood out

Myra Chugh (97.6%)

St Stephen’s School, Sector 45

Two-time silver medallist of the inter-state football championship

Harshbir Singh (92.8%)

St Stephen’s School

National-level footballer

Prabhnoor Singh Bhangu (92.4%)

Tender Heart School, Sector 33

Represented city in 4 roller-skating nationals, won two gold medals

Daksh Vinayak (93.60%)

Strawberry Fields High School, Sec 26

A national-level table tennis player

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

2
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

3
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

4
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

6
World

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

7
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

10
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years


Cities

View All

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AAP celebrates win in Jalandhar byelection

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end