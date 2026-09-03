Of 2,130 CCTVs, 187 defunct across Chandigarh surveillance grid

Even as the UT police are pushing to nearly double the city’s camera network to tackle road safety issues, official figures show that 187 of the existing 2,130 CCTV cameras were out of order as of August 27.

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These defunct cameras were spread across nearly every category of the city’s surveillance grid — from traffic enforcement units to school, hospital and waterworks installations — according to data accessed by The Tribune.

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The waterworks category has the highest number of inactive cameras, with 58 of 197 units — nearly 30 per cent — not working. The flagship Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), the backbone of the city’s challan and crash-detection network, has 64 of its 1,018 cameras out of order. Of 341 city surveillance cameras, 17 are non-functional.

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Schools account for 13 inactive cameras out of 188, parking sites 11 out of 74, and parks 12 out of 69. Hospitals have six of 26 cameras down, while Community Centres and the ICCC Building, the nerve centre for the city’s camera feeds, reported no inactive units. City entry and exit points, critical for vehicle tracking, have one non-functional camera.

Cameras across Chandigarh are managed and operated by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Officials said issues linked to non-operational units pertain to the Municipal Corporation.

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When contacted, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said the payment issues with BEL had been sorted out and Rs 7 crore, a part of outstanding payment, had been paid to the company. The remaining dues will also be cleared in due course. “The company has agreed in principle to rectify the non-functional cameras shortly and keep the entire system robust in the future,” he added.

FUTURE EXPANSION

The UT Engineering Department has received a proposal to extend the ITMS-based CCTV network to the remaining 68 Automatic Traffic Control (ATC) signal locations and to install over 2,000 additional AI-enabled cameras across the city.

SSP (Traffic and Security) Sumer Pratap Singh said, “Camera surveillance is central to how we police this city, and we are taking every possible step to ensure all installed units remain functional. Repair and maintenance of the network is being pursued on priority.”