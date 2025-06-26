DT
Home / Chandigarh / Of tasting fear and freedom in Delhi

Of tasting fear and freedom in Delhi

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Ridhima Sharma
Updated At : 07:28 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Delhi, with its pollution and crime rate, is any parent’s worst nightmare. When I went there to pursue my graduation, and my parents sent me there with a bagful of warnings. But Delhi, despite its ginormous amount of scary monkeys and other much scarier things, gave me freedom.

After spending 18 years of my life in Panchkula’s serenity, moving to Delhi’s hustle-bustle was a cultural shock. Every time I stepped out of my PG, my parents’ warnings would ring clear in my mind – loudest of all — ‘Don’t stay out after the dark.’

Delhi doesn’t sleep even at night – it remains alive with blinding lights and lively, though sometime loud, conversations. The shouts from the building next door when I would try to sleep; or the noise of engines waking me up in the middle of the night – everything would annoy me in the beginning. But over time these ‘irritants’ transformed into charming quirks of the city.

In the beginning, my fear of something going wrong would compel me to return to my room much earlier than everyone else. Sometimes, I would just stay in. However, if there is anything the city has taught me in these two years, it is to push past my fears. Now, the night air feels comforting on my skin as I travel back to my PG late in the evenings. Freedom was scary at first, but Delhi has taught me to embrace my independence.

Ridhima Sharma, Panchkula

