Of total registrations, 70% to be EVs in Chandigarh by 2027: Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

When residents of the city start adopting green and clean technology, only then it will become beautiful in true sense, says Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Purohit was addressing electric vehicle manufacturers from across the country at the inauguration of the three-day EV Expo 2023 today. The expo is being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with CREST. He said the electric vehicle policy had been implemented in Chandigarh.

The UT Administrator said of total vehicle registrations in the city, 70 per cent would be electric vehicles by 2027. The public transport vehicles would be converted into EVs by 2030.

Purohit said the event would provide a strong platform to electric vehicle manufacturers and traders. Climate change is a big problem facing the whole country. In such a situation, electric vehicles can play an important role in pollution control, he said.

The UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, said to promote electric vehicles, charging points were being set up in the city. A mobile app was being launched for the convenience of consumers.

The PHDCCI, Haryana Chapter, Chair, Pranav Gupta, said for the first time, an attempt had been made by the chamber to provide a common platform to EV manufacturers and buyers.

Madhusudan Vij, Chair, PHDCCI, Chandigarh Chapter, said India was becoming an automobile hub. The manufacturing of EVs will have to be increased, keeping in mind the future needs of the auto industry, he added.

Karan Gilhotra, Co-Chair, PHDCCI, Punjab Chapter, expressed his gratitude to the guests and said such events would be promoted by the chamber in future also.

Appreciating the efforts of the PHDCCI, Mayor Anup Gupta said the event would prove extremely beneficial to the people of the city.

Many dignitaries, including Chamber’s Assistant Secretary General Naveen Seth, and Regional Director Bharti Sood, were also present.

